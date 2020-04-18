Love Island star Gabby Allen has already shown she can do it in her back garden.

Now a host of celebrities and influencers have been attempting the 'must-do' Instagram pose, the 'sky splits'.

Singer Britney Spears showed off her attempt in a work-out video uploaded to Instagram.

She captioned the exercise: "Meditation, prayer, and working out is crucial for this time in our lives !

"Lifting each other up and being positive is also very important to keep higher frequencies going in the body to help us clear our energy. The power of your thoughts are also very crucial !!!!! Make sure you’re sending good vibes out there no matter what …. God will do the rest."

While Israeli model Bar Refaeli came up with her own take on the move with a cross-legged pose instead of the splits.

She wrote on Instagram: "Kicking of the weekend like"

Singer Nicole Scherzinger took to her band The Pussycat Dolls' story to show off her skills

She opted to use a chair to help her balance.

Scherzinger showed off her flexible skills (Instagram: The Pussycat Dolls)

And TV presenter Fearne Cotton took her photo from a different angle which shows how difficult the pose is.

Cotton facing the challenge head on (Instagram: Fearne Cotton)

Allen drew attention to the craze last week as she wore a bikini and uploaded a video of her performing the sky splits in her back garden.