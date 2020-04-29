Reality TV star Gabby Allen has shown off the incredible effects of her Instagram workouts, sharing photos of herself in a tiny orange bikini complete with festival-inspired glitter makeup.

The 28 year-old, who was a contestant on the 2017 edition of ITV's Love Island, treated her followers to a number of snaps as she took advantage of the unusually warm April weather.

Complete with headband and glitter make-up, she commented: “If I can't go to the festivals, I will become the festivals.”

Gabby brings the festival to her own living room (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

The fitness fanatic joked: “Verified can’t wait to ruin yet another carpet with glitter.”

That's a lot of glitter to have to clear up (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

This isn't the first time she has showed her love for festivals and partying, having posted snaps previously from Notting Hill Carnival.

But with so many events cancelled due to the current pandemic, she decided to make the most of it at home.

A throwback snap shows the fitness guru at Notting Hill carnival (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

She has also previously attended Glastonbury festival, another event to fall foul of the pandemic.

Gabby shows off her impressive festival attire (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

Last week, the home-workout hero hit back at trolls who had slammed her over her fitness videos on Instagram.

She uploaded explanations to her story admitting that some of the comments had forced her to the point of quitting.

“I don't normally like coming on my story with any sort of negative attitude,” she wrote.

"Days like this make me not want to do it anymore. I feel like do you know what I'll just let everyone else get on with it and I give up.

“And then I feel awful because obviously I get so many amazing messages but sometimes I find it so difficult to just ignore it.”

She responded by posting stunning photos of herself lapping up the sun in a strawberry bikini and round sunglasses.