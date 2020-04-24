Love Island star Gabby Allen has hit back at trolls who hit out at her free Instagram workout videos by defiantly uploading a stunning bikini video.

The 28-year-old, who found fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, admits the negative onslaught pushed her to the verge of quitting.

Gabby showed off the effect of her strict regime (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

However, she showed her 1.1 million followers the real effectiveness of her workouts as she modelled a strawberry print two-piece.

In the video posted on Friday, she wore her blonde hair in a tight bun and accessorised her assets with a pair of round sunglasses before taking advantage of the April sunshine.

She captioned it: “Thank god lock down wasn’t in winter. Never been more grateful for English sun.”

This isn't the first time the reality star has responded to online trolling, having previously taken to Instagram live to share her feelings.

On her story last week, she wrote: "I don't normally like coming on my story with any sort of negative attitude.

"I like to just deal with it myself but I just have to say days like this where I can't just let it go over my head and swallow it and not be bothered by the trolls like...

“Days like this make me not want to do it anymore. I feel like do you know what I'll just let everyone else get on with it and I give up.”

She added that it was so easy to only pay attention to negative comments saying: “And then I feel awful because obviously I get so many amazing messages but sometimes I find it so difficult to just ignore it.”

Allen flaunted her abs in a pink one piece last week (Instagram: @gabbydawnallen)

The same day, she wrote an emotional message highlighting how the trolling made her feel.

She wrote: "Makes me so sad that I'm working my b***s off every day for free, may I add, to try and do the best I possibly can in these workouts and idiotic people go out of their way to ruin it for others.

"I find I'm either very strong minded and it goes over my head or I finish the class crying, no in between.

“Maybe lockdown is getting to me today but please just f off and go find a life instead of intruding in mine That includes men writing disgusting perverse comments.”

She shared her feelings with her followers (Instagram: @Gabbydawnallen)

The qualified personal trainer continued her defiance with further pink bikini snaps and a thank you message for those who have supportive.

She thanked those who have said nice things (Instagram: @gabbyallen)

She wrote: "Aw thanks everyone for your lovely messages of support re my melt down this am.

“At the end of the day I'm only human and I'm doing the best I can, like everyone else.”