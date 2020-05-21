Love Island’s Dr Alex George has been reunited with long-term girlfriend Amelia Bath after two months apart.

The couple adhered to government advice and remained at a two metre distance on their picnic date.

But that didn’t stop the the reality TV star and A&E doctor from feeling overwhelmed with emotion at being back with his partner.

He wrote on Instagram: "After SO long apart what a feeling to finally see you AB. So close yet so far staying 2 meters apart.. but right now we will take what we can get x."

The couple, who started dating at the end of 2018 after George’s appearance on the ITV2 reality show, chose to live apart during lockdown because his job put him at risk of passing the virus on to Bath.

George has been working at the A&E department at the University Hospital Lewisham during the pandemic and has now spoken about how tough it is to be away from his girlfriend.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: "My shift is now finished and I am just heading home. It’s been again a busy shift – I know I keep saying this but it is the truth. I am feeling alright, I am tired.

"One of the challenges is that I am away from my girlfriend, I made the decision that I didn’t want to risk giving it to her or her family, so I am up in London staying on my own – isolating and she is staying elsewhere so I don’t give it to her.

"That is difficult when you have a busy shift like today you want to go home and sit and chat with someone and just hang out with someone to relax after what happened, it’s hard when you can’t and you are on your own."