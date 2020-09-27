Love Island’s Amber Davies goes public with new boyfriend
21:33pm, Sun 27 Sep 2020
Love Island star Amber Davies has gone public with her new boyfriend but has not revealed his name.
Davies, who won the show in 2017, posted black and white photos with her new man. But the West End star did give fans one piece of information about her relationship - her mum approves.
Davies’ 9 to 5 co-star Louise Redknapp wrote: "Ahhhhh baby girl, welcome"
Former Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue wrote: "So cute!! LOVE our earrings on you"
And ex-The Only Way is Essex cast member Jess Wright wrote three heart emojis.
Davies won the ITV2 reality show with ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay but the pair broke up within a year of the show ending.