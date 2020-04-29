Applications to appear on Love Island have hit a record high despite the summer edition of the show being in doubt.

Latest rumours suggest the programme could be pushed back to August with bosses hoping it will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An insider told The Sun 12,000 people have applied so far, saying: "Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown. Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.

“Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28 year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands.”

The source added a shortlist will be drawn up in the ‘coming weeks’ and interviews will take place virtually with the show's bosses.

The series may not happen if restrictions are not lifted as the show is usually filmed in Majorca.