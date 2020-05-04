ITV's hit dating reality show Love Island has been cancelled.

The award-winning show, which takes place in a luxury villa in Spain during the summer, has had to be abandoned due to to concerns for the safety of contestants and crew amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV told The Sun: “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”