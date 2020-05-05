Alan Sugar has branded Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan a ‘hypocrite’ for having a coronavirus test intended for key workers.

Morgan announced on Sunday that he would not be presenting Monday's show as he was showing ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus.

He said: "UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow."

Yesterday he reassured his followers that he was in fine health and would be back on air as soon as permitted by medical professionals.

He wrote: “My COVID-19 test was negative. I was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work.”

But 73-year-old business guru Lord Sugar was quick to respond with his opinion on Morgan's ‘essential' role,

Related videos

He said: "SINCERELY PLEASED TO HEAR YOU ARE NEGATIVE. HOWEVER WHY ARE YOU A GOVT ESSENTIAL WORKER ?"

He added: "Have I missed something ? Like the Govn ‘Masochist bill’. According to @piersmorgan he is a Govn- designated essential worker.

"Does he mean the Govn see him essential to sl*g them off every day.

"There are other presenters to step in @gmb he is certainly not essential.

"He deprived a real essential workers from a test. If this was Hugh Grant, Meghan or other of his enemies like me.

"He would be howling from the rooftops. HYPOCRITE"

The Apprentice star finished his rant by offering advice as to what Piers should have done to avoid widespread criticism.

"Frankly @piersmorgan has shot himself in the foot," he said.

"He would have done better saying nothing and not mention testing.

“He has opened a can of worms for people to have a go at him.”

Sugar finished on a lighter note by offering his delight that his frenemy had not tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.