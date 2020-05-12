Lin-Manuel Miranda brings forward Hamilton film release by a year and it will be aired on Disney Plus

By Sarah Rendell
15:48pm, Tue 12 May 2020
Hamilton writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda has brought the film version of his creation forward a year and it will air on Disney Plus.

It will be available to watch on the streaming site from July 3, just before Independence Day.

Miranda tweeted the announcement, saying: “It’s only a matter of time... Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+. #Hamilfilm”

He tweeted again after retweeting a post by his wife, Vanessa Nadal, who shared a sneaky clip for fans. He said: “Never been so happy/nervous in my life. We all watching this together on July 3, yeah? #Hamilfilm”

The film is directed by Thomas Kail, who staged the 11-time Tony winning production.

Executive chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Robert A Iger, said of the early release: “[The] extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful”

