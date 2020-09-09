Lily Allen ‘marries’ Stranger Things actor David Harbour
14:13pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Pop singer Lily Allen has reportedly married Stranger Things star David Harbour.
The couple, who have been together since 2019, wed on Monday in Las Vegas, according to The Sun.
The ceremony was performed by an Elvis impersonator and Allen reportedly used her previous married name Lily Cooper on their wedding certificate.
The pair sparked engagement rumours earlier this year when Allen was pictured wearing a ring on her engagement finger but there has been no confirmation from the couple.
The singer was previously married to Sam Cooper with whom she had daughters Marnie and Ethel.