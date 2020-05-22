American singer Lana Del Rey has responded to accusations claiming she is racist.

The allegations emerged after she released a statement about the double standards in the music industry.

She posted about being singled out for her songs being ’anti-feminist’ earlier this week, as she claims she sings about similar subjects to other female artists.

However, some fans were quick to point out the musicians she referred to were mostly black women, including rapper Nicki Minaj and R&B icon Beyonce.

She responded to the accusations on social media saying: "This is sad to make it about a WOC (women of colour) issue when I'm talking about my favourite singers….

"And this is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It's exactly the point of my post - there are certain women that culture doesn't want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don't know what it has to do with.

"I don't care anymore but don't ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bulls***."

She added that when she said ’women who look like me’ in her original post, she was not referring to race.

"And my last and final note on everything - when I said people who look like me - I meant the people who don't look strong or necessarily smart, or like they're in control etc. it's about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white women."

One Twitter user, Shon Faye, wrote: “Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue.”

And another user, known as C, said: “Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn't sit right with me.”