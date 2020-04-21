Reality TV billionaire Kylie Jenner has been caught out ignoring her own lockdown advice to visit one of her friends.

She was seen emerging from her Mercedes chauffeur-driven car in Beverley Hills to see her friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

Last month she was urged by the US Surgeon General to encourage her 171 million Instagram and 32.5 million Twitter followers to stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

She replied in a tweet saying: "I hope everyone is feeling well! It's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus."

Since then she has published many photos on Instagram and tweets encouraging fans to stay at home but, seemingly, doesn't always practise what she preaches.