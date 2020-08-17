Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has vowed to help overturn rapper C-Murder’s life sentence after new evidence came to light in the case.

C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was convicted of murdering Steve Thomas in 2002 and Kardashian has alleged some jurors were ‘pressured to convict’.

“#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder,” she wrote on Twitter.

"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.”

Kardashian then paid tribute to Thomas, who was only 16 when he was killed.

“My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Her tweets come after Monica Denise, Miller’s ex, said she had been working with Kardashian on freeing him.

“I spoke to Kim Kardashian and I explained why I knew Corey was innocent," she said on Instagram.

“I shared that there are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, DNA not matching and a 10-2 jury!

“Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this."

Kardashian has been working on several cases since 2018 when she undertook a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm.

She has also been to the White House on numerous occasions to speak with US president Donald Trump about criminal reform.