Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay a $90,000 settlement after promoting the controversial Fyre Festival on her Instagram.

The festival came under scrutiny in 2017 after it was found to have misled customers who believed they were paying for a luxury event with A-lister performers.

According to Reuters, court documents filed on May 19 found that the socialite agreed to pay the settlement.

Jenner promoted the event at the time and said ’G.O.O.D Music Family’ would be there, implying the record label her brother-in-law Kanye West founded were the ’first headliners’ of the festival.

In a now deleted post, she said: "Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."

Jenner was initially paid $250,000 to post about the event on her social media, with an additional $25,000 being paid to her a few days later, according to a court document filed on August 28, 2019.

The documents also found she had misled her followers into thinking West would perform there, which the court said ’demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part’.

Multiple influencers and celebrities promoted the festival but did not indicate to their followers that the events co-founder, Billy McFarland, had paid them to do so, the documents added.

Other celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski were also sued over their involvement in the scandal.

The suit was brought in the US Bankruptcy Court by attorney Gregory Messer, who is working with the festival’s investors to try and get their money back.

McFarland was sent to prison in March 2018 for creating the misleading event, charged with two accounts of wire fraud.

He was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Last month, lawyers for McFarland requested his early release due to him being high risk for catching the coronavirus.

The Wrap have reported a document that read ’his representatives say he has asthma and is not a risk to the community nor a threat to public safety’.

It also added: "The crime to which he pleaded guilty for was the non-violent financial crime of wire fraud.

"However, he is [at] a low risk of recidivism for such financial crimes as he has explained that he has a supportive family that has attested to providing for his basic needs."