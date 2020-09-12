Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet says she regrets working with controversial directors Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, exclaiming ‘what the f*** was I doing?’

She worked with Allen in 2017 on his film Wonder Wheel and with Polanski in 2011 on movie Carnage and has now spoken about her decisions to work with them in the light of sexual assault allegations faced by both men.

Allen has had sexual assault accusations made against him - (Copyright Maxppp/PA Images)

“What the f*** was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were,” she told Vanity Fair.

“It’s f***ing disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f***ing truthful about all of it?”

Polanski, 87, was charged with the statutory rape of a 13 year-old girl in the US in 1978 but he left the country and has never returned.

Polanski fled the US in the 1970's and has never returned - (Copyright PA)

Since then multiple women have made sexual assault allegations against him but he has denied all of them.

While Allen, 84, was accused by her former wife Mia Farrow of sexually assaulting their seven year-old adopted daughter Dylan in the 1990’s.

The accusation from Farrow initially came to light after the pair divorced following Allen’s affair with Farrow’s adoptive daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

He was investigated for the allegation but was never charged and has always insisted he is innocent.