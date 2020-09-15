Kanye West says he’s the ‘new Moses’ and blasts ‘slave ship’ music industry in latest bizarre tweets
US rapper Kanye West claims he is the ‘new Moses’ and criticises the music industry, which he describes as ‘modern day slave ships’.
His latest bizarre pronouncements came in a series of tweets overnight.
He said: "I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony. I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people
“The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships. I’m the new Moses”
And in a tweet he later deleted he said he wouldn’t release new music 'till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me’.
West had been due to release his new album titled Donda: With Child, named after his mother, in July but it didn’t materialise.
Earlier he had posted a garbled message, seemingly based on religion.
“Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk,” one read.
West’s latest series of tweets comes after he said he was divorcing wife Kim Kardashian in July. In those tweets he also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’ and accused both of them of ‘white supremacy’.
Kardashian then responded to the tweets in an Instagram post, saying he has bipolar disorder.