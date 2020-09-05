Kanye West has been removed from the ballot in Virginia after a judge deemed the majority of his electors in the state to be invalid.

The 43 year-old’s campaign has continued to struggle since he announced his intention to run for the Oval Office back in early July.

West's wife Kim Kardashian has said her husband has been suffering with bipolar disorder during his campaign - (Copyright ABACA/PA Images)

And Virginia has become the latest state to strike him from the list of eligible candidates following the ruling from a judge in Richmond Circuit Court who deemed 11 of West’s 13 electors to have been 'obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means’.

It comes a little over a week after the rapper failed to get on the ballot in neighbouring state West Virginia due to illegible signatures.

He has already failed to get on the ballot in his home state of Illinois and was also barred from contesting the presidential race in Ohio.

The states which will feature West as a candidate on the ballot are Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

And he is still waiting to hear back from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Tennessee as he looks to salvage some form of consolation from his dismal campaign.

Earlier this month, a poll from Politico found West was polling at just two per cent with black voters across the United States.

West has denied speculation he is being paid by the Republicans to run in order to try and disrupt Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign.

Biden currently leads Trump in the election polls less than two months out from voting day on November 3.