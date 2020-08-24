Kanye West fails to make presidential ballot in West Virginia as campaign continues to stall
Kanye West has suffered yet another major setback in his presidential bid after failing to make the ballot in West Virginia.
The criteria for getting on the ballot requires 7,144 signatures from voters in the state.
And while he submitted a huge 15,000, more than 1,000 of those were illegible and only 6,383 were confirmed registered voters in West Virginia.
It is just the latest glitch for West’s campaign, which now appears to have little direction or expectation in any states.
Earlier this month, a poll from Politico found that the 43-year-old was polling at just two per cent with black voters across the United States.
He failed to get on the ballot in his home state of Illinois and was also barred from contesting the presidential race in Ohio.
The states which will feature West as a candidate on the ballot in November are Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.
And he is waiting to hear back from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Tennessee and Virginia as he looks to salvage some crumb of comfort from his stuttering campaign.
Donald Trump will face stiff competition from Democrat Joe Biden when voters head to the ballot box on November 3.
Biden is currently the favourite to assume the Oval Office as Trump continues to struggle handling the coronavirus pandemic, with the US reporting by far the most cases and deaths for a single country.