Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden in the latest series of SNL
22:15pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
US actor Jim Carrey is to play Joe Biden in the latest series of Saturday Night Live.
Carrey will star alongside actress Maya Rudolph who plays Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.
SNL's Lorne Michaels told Vulture: “Jim Carrey is going to do Biden. There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was.”
Michaels also confirmed Alec Baldwin will return as Donald Trump and SNL cast member Beck Bennett will play vice president Mike Pence for the series which begins again on October 3.
The casting has been confirmed as the show returns just prior to the presidential election on November 3.