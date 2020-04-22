Jenson Button's fiancee Brittny Ward already seems to have decided upon the first thing she's going to do once the lockdown is lifted.

The model - who was discovered by a top modelling agency in 2010 after working as a UFC ring girl - will clearly be heading straight for the beach if the latest series of pictures she's been sharing with fans are any sort of clue.

California girl Ward, 29, has been engaged to 2009 Formula One world champion Button since June 2018 and the two welcomed their first child, Hendrix, in July last year.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a series of throwback photos of herself in a one-piece colourful swimsuit alongside the caption: "Dreaming of Miami Beach #vacationmode."

Ward was Playboy Playmate of the month in January 2015 (Instagram: @brittnyward)

Her 312,000 Instagram followers were quick to respond with the customary compliments about the mother-of-one's toned physique, while another concluded that 'Jenson is a lucky man'.

Her followers were quick to admire her posts (Instagram: @brittnyward)

Ward previously uploaded posts of where she, Button and Hendrix are isolating.

Alongside the post she wrote: "Thank you @blacklacquerdesign for making our home such a happy and pretty place to quarantine in. We are so grateful! #design #interiordesign"

The trio have been keeping themselves entertained while in quarantine uploading photos of Ward taking part in the 'pillow challenge'

The 'outfit' was accessorised with snakeskin thigh-high boots, round sunglasses, and a toilet roll on a gold chain.