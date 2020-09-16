Japanese actress Sei Ashina found dead in her apartment, aged 36
Japanese actress Sei Ashina, famous for 2007 hit film Silk, has been found dead in her Tokyo apartment at the age of 36.
Tokyo police have confirmed the cause of death was suicide, according to Variety.
Her agency HoriPro confirmed the ‘sad and unfortunate’ news of her death in a statement.
It stated: "The detailed situation is currently under investigation, but we would like to ask the media to consider the deep sorrow of their families and refrain from interviewing them.
"We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness of Ashina during her lifetime and pray for the souls of all of you."
Ashina, real name Igarashi Aya, made her acting debut in 2002 in TBS drama The Tail of Happiness. She shot to fame five years later in the François Girard film Silk in which starred alongside Keira Knightley.
She also featured in many TV series such as Nanase: The Psychic Wanderers, Aibo: Tokyo Detective Duo, The Emperor’s Cook, Daisy Luck and Hand of God.
She also voiced the part of Emily Thorne in Japan’s version of US hit show Revenge.
The 19th season of AIBOU: Tokyo Detective Duo, in which Ashina stars, will air in October.
If you need help, call the Samaritans helpline 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. The US Samaritans hotline is 1 (800) 273-TALK.