Japanese actress and Ring star Yuko Takeuchi found dead at family home, aged 40
15:29pm, Sun 27 Sep 2020
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, famous for 1998 horror Ringu which was later adapted into Hollywood hit The Ring, has died at the age of 40.
Her husband Taiki Nakabayashi is said to have found her at their home in Shibuya Ward, according to local media. The couple have two children.
Takeuchi was famous for Ringu but also for her lead role in the 2018 HBO series Miss Sherlock, which was shown in several countries across the world.
She also featured in the 1999 NHK drama series Asuka and the 2001 TBS show Love and Life in the White.
Another Japanese actress Sei Ashina was found dead earlier this month.
If you need help, call the Samaritans helpline 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. The US Samaritans hotline is 1 (800) 273-TALK.