James Bond actor Rory Kinnear shares heartbreak at losing 'inspirational' sister to coronavirus

James Bond actor Rory Kinnear has said none of his family could say goodbye to his sister in person as she died in hospital from coronavirus.

Kinnear's sister Karina, 48, had severe disabilities and was hospitilised with stomach, kidney and lung problems. She tested positive for the virus early last week.

The actor's family were told on Sunday to say their goodbyes and Kinnear wrote in The Guardian about the heartbreaking experience.

"A nurse, Patricia, held up Karina's iPad while my mum, via FaceTime on her mobile, narrated a favourite story of hers for the last time and thanked her for the happiness she had brought us all.

"Mum then held up her home phone to her mobile, where my other sister, Kirsty, at hers, was able to say how much she loved her and would miss her.

"And then Kirsty held up her husband's phone to hers where I, on loudspeaker, from my house, played Karina one of her favourite songs and told her how proud I was to have been her brother and what gratitude I felt for what she had taught me about life."

Karina sustained brain damage at birth and was left unable to communicate but Kinnear said she was ‘ebullient, brave and wry, with a passion for noise, laughter, family and chaos’.

Related videos

He paid tribute to his sister, who he described as ‘inspirational'.

"Those that engaged with her, knew her, loved her, were rewarded beyond their imagination by her friendship and trust.

"They grew to learn, inexorably and unalterably, that our spirits exist far more tangibly than our abilities. What a lesson. What an inspiration."