Injured Joe Wicks reveals he's raised £200,000 for NHS with PE lessons as his wife stands in for him

Wicks' wife Rosie helped him with his PE class today (Instagram: Joe Wicks)
By Sarah Rendell
10:24am, Mon 04 May 2020
The nation's PE teacher Joe Wicks has raised £200,000 for the NHS from his PE lessons on YouTube.

Wicks told Good Morning Britain: “The NHS is a wonderful thing and I am proud to announce we have raised £200,000 for NHS Charities Together!”

He has been supplying PE lessons every weekday since schools were closed due to the pandemic. 

Today was the first day he couldn't run the class on his own after he had surgery on his hand over the weekend. His wife Rosie Jones was his supply teacher.

