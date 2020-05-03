Injured PE guru Joe Wicks has said while he will be back on duty on Monday, he has hired a ‘supply teacher’ - his wife, Rosie.

Wicks broke his hand in a cycling accident which required surgery and so Rosie will be demonstrating the moves for him.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’ve had to call in a supply teacher for Monday’s #pewithjoe. It’s my beautiful wife Rosie. She’s kindly agreed to come on the live stream with me to demonstrate the moves as I really need to let my hand rest for a few days now I’ve had the wires removed.

“It’s totally out of her comfort zone so I’ve got so much love and respect for her right now.

"I’ll still be leading the session and coaching you all but Rosie will be demonstrating the exercises for you. Let’s wish her good luck on her debut PE class”

The accident happened in March but Wicks admitted himself to hospital on Friday after it became infected.