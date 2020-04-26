Idris Elba's sitcom 'Turn Up Charlie' axed after one season by Netflix

Elba was already working on a second season of the sitcom (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
12:34pm, Sun 26 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Netflix have axed Idris Elba's DJ sitcom Turn Up Charlie after just one season, according to reports.

The 47 year-old actor created the show about a has-been DJ trying to turn his career around, in which he plays the title role. 

An insider told The Mirror: “Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn't get it to work.”  

Last year Elba shared his ambitions for season two and said: "It’s very ­exciting. I’m involved with the script creation, which is mainly seeding stories.

"There are characters that have their own narrative strands now."

Related videos