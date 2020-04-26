Netflix have axed Idris Elba's DJ sitcom Turn Up Charlie after just one season, according to reports.

The 47 year-old actor created the show about a has-been DJ trying to turn his career around, in which he plays the title role.

An insider told The Mirror: “Idris had hoped to get a second season rolling and was even working on new ideas but he couldn't get it to work.”

Last year Elba shared his ambitions for season two and said: "It’s very ­exciting. I’m involved with the script creation, which is mainly seeding stories.

"There are characters that have their own narrative strands now."