Idris Elba trademarks name to launch beauty brand and podcast with wife Sabrina

Elba is launching a brand with wife Sabrina - (Copyright Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
13:12pm, Thu 21 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Actor Idris Elba has applied to trademark his new company name as he looks to launch a beauty brand and podcast with wife Sabrina.

The couple have applied for permission to use the name ’Sable Labs’ to sell beauty products and ’Coupledom’ for a podcast name, according to The Sun.

The Intellectual Property Office received the documents in January and the pair launched their wellness brand a month later.

The online applications for the same names were made in March.

In the documents, the couple have said the beauty brand will sell products such as aftershave, mascaras and facial creams.

Elba already has a company called E7 Holdings Limited which runs his clothing, music and performing arts businesses.

The proposed trademarks are pending and have not yet been approved.

Sign up to our newsletter