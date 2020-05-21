Idris Elba trademarks name to launch beauty brand and podcast with wife Sabrina
Actor Idris Elba has applied to trademark his new company name as he looks to launch a beauty brand and podcast with wife Sabrina.
The couple have applied for permission to use the name ’Sable Labs’ to sell beauty products and ’Coupledom’ for a podcast name, according to The Sun.
The Intellectual Property Office received the documents in January and the pair launched their wellness brand a month later.
The online applications for the same names were made in March.
In the documents, the couple have said the beauty brand will sell products such as aftershave, mascaras and facial creams.
Elba already has a company called E7 Holdings Limited which runs his clothing, music and performing arts businesses.
The proposed trademarks are pending and have not yet been approved.