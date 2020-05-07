Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins is set to perform to an empty Royal Albert Hall on Friday to celebrate VE Day.

The special commemoration marks the 75th anniversary since peace was declared across Europe after World War II and Jenkins will be singing a variety of songs including her ‘We’ll Meet Again' hit and a virtual appearance from Dame Vera Lynn.

The performance will be available to stream on the Royal Albert Hall YouTube channel from 6pm GMT.

The Albert Hall website said: "[The concert] will give the nation a moment to pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the Second World War and salute the country’s VE Day Veterans, many of whom are experiencing uncertainty and isolation.

“It is also our opportunity to thank the Armed Forces who, alongside the NHS and many others, are coming together to serve the country.”

The concert will last 30 minutes and will be the first time in the Royal Albert Hall's 150-year history that an event will be performed with no audience.