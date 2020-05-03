Holly Willoughby has confirmed she is leaving TV's Celebrity Juice after 12 years.

She is currently a team captain on the comedy panel game alongside Mel B and host Keith Lemon.

The 39 year-old confirmed the news on Instagram as rumours of her departure began to circulate.

She said: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching.. we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences.

"Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support… Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out...

"Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest...

"@keithlemon ... Where to begin... I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’... my goodness me it did... three friends, you me and @fearnecotton ... and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship.