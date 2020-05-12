Helena Bonham Carter says Harvey Weinstein 'made a pass' at her
Hollywood actress Helena Bonham Carter has revealed disgraced film director Harvey Weinstein ‘made a pass’ at her.
Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in jail after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Speaking on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast, she said: "I wasn't aware of him pursuing people against their will, I wasn't aware certainly of rape.
"I was aware that he would make passes at people and he did make a pass at me and I just said no and that was the end of it.
“He was also a bully and he obviously molested people - it was partly I think sociopathic. I saw him treat some people so badly and there was no compassion there, that was what disturbed me.”
The pair worked together, most notably on The Kings Speech in 2011.
Bonham Carter spoke in more detail about her own experience with Weinstein.
“He literally laid a hand on me, that's all, he was trying to give me a massage of my neck and I knew this wasn't going well so I ran and said no, or got to the other side of the room.
"I haven't really spoken up about it because I kind of feel everything has been said about him."