Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr announces she is expecting her first child with hockey player Brad Richardson
Gossip Girl actress Jessica Szohr has announced she is expecting her first child with professional hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson.
Szohr, who played Vanessa on the US hit show, announced the happy news on Instagram.
Alongside a black and white photo of her displaying her baby bump with Richardson she wrote: “Full of joy!”
Many of her friends congratulated the couple.
Actress Zoey Deutch wrote ‘love you guys!’, while actress Shanola Hampton said ‘Stop it!!!!!!! I am beyond excited!!!!!!!!!!!!’.
Writer Cadly Mack wrote: "Omg finally baby makes the insta debut. I’ve had my lips sewn shut for so long and it’s made for a v weird diet.
“I hope the baby emerges with your joy and energy, brad’s fearlessness, and your shared sense of humor and adventure. F***ing obsessed with you both”
Szohr and Richardson, who plays for the Arizona Coyotes, confirmed they were dating in March 2019.
Richardson already has a three year-old daughter Lexi with his ex-wife Lauren Hunt.