Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester calls on Americans to vote out ‘would-be dictator’ Trump
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester has taken aim at Donald Trump, labelling him 'hateful’ and a ‘would-be dictator’.
Meester, who played Blair Waldorf in the hit show, attacked the President on Instagram as she encouraged her followers to vote in the presidential election on November 3.
She wrote alongside a video of her singing Edelweiss from The Sound of Music: "In The Sound of Music, Captain von Trapp sings 'Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism.
“It’s my solemn duty and honor to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd.”
The video has now been watched over 1.4 million times with numerous messages of support.
Meester’s Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg said: “Beautiful, vote. Him. Out.”
Awkward actress Greer Grammar wrote: “One of my favorite movies and could not be more fitting. I love this Leighton”
While the beauty director of Harper’s Bazaar Jenna Rosenstein said: “This made me teary. Thank you, your voice is so beautiful! Can’t wait to vote for Biden Harris”
This comes after Meester’s husband, The OC actor Adam Brody, confirmed the couple had welcomed their second child recently, a son whose name has not been revealed.
The couple, who have been together since 2011, already have five year-old daughter Arlo.