Gollum actor Andy Serkis is going to read The Hobbit in one sitting on a live stream.

The task, which will take up to 12 hours, will be raising money for NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

Serkis said: "So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown.

"While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need."

He will read the book with no breaks on Bank Holiday Friday and will begin at 10am BST.

The 56 year-old played Gollum, also known as Sméagol, in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films.