Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid has revealed she has made her own protective mask and has asked why the rest of the British public isn't doing the same.

She wrote for Mail Online: "I have never worn one before — it’s simply not part of our culture — and there’s a certain stiff-upper-lip reluctance to over-react. But this feels like the time to give it a go.

"I was surprised to discover medical masks are still for sale on Amazon, but using something intended for frontline workers feels wrong, so I made my own.

"A YouTube video showed me how to transform an old stretchy grey T-shirt. I cut a square, folded it into a rectangle and affixed hair ties at each end. It took five minutes, and then I hooked it over both ears, and took a walk.

"The material isn’t 100 per cent cotton — it’s a breathable exercise fabric, so it is easy to inhale. But with every exhale, I am aware of my hot breath building up underneath the fabric.

"On a day which reaches almost 20c in the sunshine, it gets warm and moist quickly. I’m conscious of how hot medics must get under the layers of PPE they have to wear on busy wards."

She added in order to get back to our normal way of life we need adapt our culture.

"If they can help us gradually get out of lockdown, we must change our position.