Gigi Hadid has confirmed she is expecting her first child with her long-time boyfriend Zayn Malik.

TMZ reported the news earlier this week after family sources said the 25 year-old model was 20 weeks pregnant.

Hadid confirmed the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from home on Thursday.

"Thank you very much," she said when Fallon congratulated her.

She said: "Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support."

Hadid added that it is a ‘nice silver lining’ to be able to be pregnant while in lockdown and experience it ‘day by day’.