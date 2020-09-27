Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child
Game of Thrones actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.
The news was revealed as Leslie was the cover of the new issue of Make Magazine.
The pregnancy shot was posted by the magazine’s fashion editor Ursula Lake on Instagram.
She wrote: “A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”
Leslie and Harington, who married in 2018, met on the set of GoT as they played love interests Ygritte and Jon Snow.
Their storyline rendered the most famous line from the HBO hit, ‘you know nothing Jon Snow’.
In the interview Leslie says: "It was an incredible experience, and for me - as an actor - it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors and producers."
Leslie, 33, has since starred in series The Good Fight and will appear in upcoming movie Death on the Nile.
While Harrington has recently featured in Netflix’s series Criminal and will star in the film Eternals which is to be released next year.