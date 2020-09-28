Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner posts unseen pregnancy photos - two months after giving birth
19:31pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has released unseen pregnancy photos on social media two months after she and husband Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter, Willa.
The couple were very private during the pregnancy and so fans only saw photos of Turner pregnant through paparazzi shots at the time.
She has now posted three new pictures to Instagram.
Collectively the posts have amassed over eight million likes in less than 24 hours.
Turner, 24, and Jonas, 31, got married last year after three years of dating.
Turner’s Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington revealedyesterday they were expecting their first child together.