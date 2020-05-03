Game of Thrones' 'The Mountain' breaks deadlift world record

The actor broke the record in his gym (Instagram: Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson)
By Sarah Rendell
10:04am, Sun 03 May 2020
Game of Thrones actor and former World's Strongest Man Hafþór Björnsson has broken the deadlifting world record.

The 31 year-old was in his gym in Iceland and streamed the lift on YouTube and ESPN. He lifted 501kg for two seconds before dropping the barbell and celebrating with a roar.

Björnsson, who played Ser Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane on the HBO hit, spoke to Behind the Scenes YouTube channel after securing the record.

He said: "I'm extremely proud, you know. I'm extremely happy. It's great - there's nothing better than proving people wrong. So many people didn't believe in me, so many people that said, '501kg is never going to go up'... But I also had a lot of support.

"I feel healthy, I feel good. I'm just absolutely speechless, even though I'm talking a lot now. But I'm excited, super excited - this is huge for me."

Fellow World's Strongest Man athlete Eddie Hall previously held the record when he lifted 500kg in 2016.