Friends actress Courtney Cox has said she misses her long-time partner and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.

The couple, who have been together since 2013, are isolating separately.

She said on Ellen at Home: "I have not seen him for so long. We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard."

Cox also revealed two friends who are staying with her at the moment contracted coronavirus after leaving Cox's home for three days.

"In those three days, they both got COVID. One was completely asymptomatic and the other one, it took him down.

“He had symptoms, three days after that he was in the hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down... this a very young athletic guy... and his husband was completely asymptomatic.”

She did confirm her friend was now out of hospital, calling it a ‘miracle’.

