The Four Seasons’ Tommy DeVito dies after contracting coronavirus, aged 92
Singer Tommy DeVito of the Four Seasons has died at the age of 92 after contracting coronavirus.
The founding member of the 1960s American doo-wop group died at a hospital in Las Vegas on Monday night.
DeVito was a part of the legendary four-piece that comprised himself, Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi.
Some of their biggest hits included the likes of ‘Sherry’, ‘Oh What A Night’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.
The critically acclaimed musical ‘Jersey Boys’ was later based around the group’s story and turned into a film by Clint Eastwood in 2014.
Valli and Gaudio released a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that we report that Tommy DeVito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has passed.
"We send our love to his family during this most difficult time. He will be missed by all who loved him."
And Alfredo Nittoli, a close friend of DeVito, added: "My dear friend Tommy passed away in Las Vegas at 9:45 last night.
"With deep regret I am writing this sitting in his living room. I was informed by his daughter Darcel there will be a service in New Jersey."