Former world champion boxer Amir Khan is to star in a new BBC Three reality show called Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

The 33 year-old, who has not fought for more than a year, will star in the ‘access all areas’ documentary which follows his family’s life in Greater Manchester.

Khan lost his last world title fight back in April 2019 - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

It will not be the first time Khan has dipped his toe into the world of reality television.

Back in 2018, the 2004 Olympic Games silver medallist went on ITV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here where he finished fifth.

Speaking about the new show, Fiona Campbell, controller at BBC Three, said: "These new commissions represent a good cross section of where we’re going to next alongside our big returners, like The Rap Game and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

"The Joey Essex film and Meet the Khans features figures that have had to struggle for success and are aspirational stories, whereas Dance Crush is entertaining escapist content and Planet Sex is centred on themes and questions that are so important to our audience.

"There is huge creative potential at BBC Three and there's more to come from us in the coming months."

Khan’s last major fight came in April last year when he fought Terence Crawford for the WBO World Welterweight Title.

The Brit was stopped in the sixth round after he failed to recover from a low blow by the American.

Although now coming to the latter stages of his boxing career, Khan has reiterated that he does not yet intend to hang up his gloves.