Former member of The Temptations Bruce Williamson has died from coronavirus at the age of 49.
The soul singer died on Sunday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ and his death was confirmed by his son Bruce Williamson Jr.
He wrote on Facebook: "There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again.
“'I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”
Williamson joined The Temptations in 2006 and sang with the group until 2015.
He sang the lead on their ‘Back To The Front’ and ‘Still Here’ albums and was with the band when they were invited by President George W. Bush to perform at the White House in 2008.
The group was originally formed in 1960 by Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams and Eddie Kendricks.
Two of the band’s most popular hits include ‘My Girl’ from 1964 and ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ in 1966.
A fan paid tribute online, writing: “RIP Sir!!.. You will be dearly missed by many!"