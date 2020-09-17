Former Chelsea, Manchester City and England full-back Wayne Bridge is set to appear in Dancing on Ice.

The 40-year-old, who hung up his boots six years ago after a spell with Reading, has already dipped his toe in reality TV having appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2016.

And now the Southampton-born defender is expected to join the cast of another hit-ITV programme which will see him compete against a number of other celebrities on the ice rink.

"Wayne amused fans in lockdown with his TikTok moves, now they'll get to see how entertaining he is on the ice," a show insider told The Sun.

Meanwhile Frankie Bridge, Wayne’s wife and member of The Saturdays, revealed her husband already has some handy dancing skills.

Wayne and Frankie have been married for six years - (Copyright PA)

She said: "At first, Wayne wasn’t really that fussed, but now he tries to decide all artistic directions.

"He enjoys dancing and he feels like he’s got the moves, so he’s in his element.

"Everyone quite enjoys them, and it’s something you wouldn’t expect Wayne to do so it’s something different."

Bridge made 36 appearances for England across a seven-year period and also featured at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

At club level, the left-back won the Premier League with Chelsea under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho in 2005 and also won the FA Cup and League Cup at the west London side in 2007.

In 2002, he was also included in the PFA Team of the Year.