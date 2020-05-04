Apprentice star Lottie Lion has apologised after calling Lord Sugar an ‘actual racist’ and then imitating Venezuelan-born fellow contestant Jemelin Artigas and mocking her as a ‘toilet cleaner’.

Her outburst came in a live chat with another candidate from the programme - Ryan Mark Parsons - which she put down to too many glasses of wine.

The 20-year-old blamed 'too much wine' for her comments (Instagram: Lottie Lion)

In the video, Lion says: “If we’re going to talk about f****** racists, let’s talk about Lord Sugar.

"He’s an actual racist – he’s taken a picture of the Venezuelan football team or something and posted it on Twitter saying yes I recognise these from working on a beach.”

Artigas tweeted a clip of the video which appears to show Lion impersonating a Venezuelan accent, saying: “18 years ago I moved to this country and it’s like I didn’t even speak the language, all I did was clean toilets.”

She continues: “It’s like, darling, we all started from nothing – I started from nothing.”

Parsons audibly gasps at this, to which Lion responds by waving a wine bottle and glass, saying: "That’s what happens when I have too much wine!"

Both have also issued apologies to fellow contestant Jemelin Artigas after Lottie was shown imitating her accent and mocking her as a ‘toilet cleaner.’

The disgraced pair told the MailOnline there were no racial undertones meant by their chat saying: "We impersonated various candidates from The Apprentice on our Instagram live on Friday.

“We are aware one candidate has taken offence and can only apologise.”