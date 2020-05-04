Former Apprentice star Lottie Lion brands Lord Sugar an 'actual racist' before mimicking Venezuelan contestant and then blaming it on too much wine
Apprentice star Lottie Lion has apologised after calling Lord Sugar an ‘actual racist’ and then imitating Venezuelan-born fellow contestant Jemelin Artigas and mocking her as a ‘toilet cleaner’.
Her outburst came in a live chat with another candidate from the programme - Ryan Mark Parsons - which she put down to too many glasses of wine.
In the video, Lion says: “If we’re going to talk about f****** racists, let’s talk about Lord Sugar.
"He’s an actual racist – he’s taken a picture of the Venezuelan football team or something and posted it on Twitter saying yes I recognise these from working on a beach.”
Artigas tweeted a clip of the video which appears to show Lion impersonating a Venezuelan accent, saying: “18 years ago I moved to this country and it’s like I didn’t even speak the language, all I did was clean toilets.”
She continues: “It’s like, darling, we all started from nothing – I started from nothing.”
Parsons audibly gasps at this, to which Lion responds by waving a wine bottle and glass, saying: "That’s what happens when I have too much wine!"
Both have also issued apologies to fellow contestant Jemelin Artigas after Lottie was shown imitating her accent and mocking her as a ‘toilet cleaner.’
The disgraced pair told the MailOnline there were no racial undertones meant by their chat saying: "We impersonated various candidates from The Apprentice on our Instagram live on Friday.
“We are aware one candidate has taken offence and can only apologise.”
“Our intention was to lighten the spirits of our fans, through dancing, singing and answering questions about The Apprentice," they said.