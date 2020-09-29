First look at Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana ahead of The Crown’s new season
New images from the fourth season of The Crown reveal for the first time how Gillian Anderson looks as prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
The new photos, released to Vanity Fair, also show Emma Corrin’s portrayal as Princess Diana.
Viewers will see the rise and fall of Thatcher as the latest series covers the period from 1977 to 1990.
While the introduction of Diana will chart the relationship between her and Prince Charles leading up to the Royal Wedding in 1981 and their early years as parents.
Corrin said: “You meet her and she’s…16 years old. From episode one to three, we see her dynamic before she goes into the palace—and how normal she was, living in her flat with friends…then she’s really transported overnight.”
And Josh O’Connor, who plays Charles, added season four will show the audience a darker side of the prince.
He said: “It’s a more flawed version of that character…someone who has been wronged on numerous occasions and is stuck in an unhappy marriage at points. We see edges of his darkness.”
The latest season of The Crown will be released on Netflix on November 15.