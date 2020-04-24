Comedian Peter Kay returned to TV for the first time in two years last night but his appearance gave rise to concern among fans.

Kay appeared on the BBC's Big Night In fundraiser for coronavirus relief as his famous (Is this the way to) Amarillo video was recreated.

Social media erupted in worry for the beloved funnyman. One fan tweeted: “Hope Peter Kay gets through whatever he's going through. The world's a better place with him in it.”

While another wrote: "Jesus Christ is Peter Kay alright? #BigNightIn"

And a third said: "Peter Kay is poorly isn't he. This makes me very sad."

While another wrote: “If people could not speculate about #PeterKay that would be smashing. It’s not our place. Just wish him well and let’s thank him for being brilliant.”

Related videos

Kay spoke briefly in a pre-recorded segment, sitting in the sunshine, wearing a hat and sunglasses, and bizarrely eating a lollipop.

He tweeted a message of thanks to the thousands of fans who sent in their own Amarillo videos for possible inclusion.

"I wanted to say a huge heartfelt thanks to everybody who’s took the time to film themselves marching to Amarillo. We’ve literally received thousands.