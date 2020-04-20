Fans panic as Adele comment taken to mean her album won't be out in September
Fans of Grammy-award winning singer Adele are hoping that a throwaway comment from the musical superstar is not bad news.
Her latest body of work - the first album in five years - is supposed to be released in September.
But during an Instagram Live, beset with technical difficulties, she said: "Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!'
The flippant comment has been interpreted by fans as the megastar postponing her album.
One fan said: "Ma'am. I'm meant to get an album from you. Preferably in 2020. Don't play like this"
While another tweeted: “Anyways, Adele has been on IG replying on Lives while were here waiting for five thousand years and she said "come on it's 2020 we ain't meant to get what we want. like srsly, is that freaking funny miss adkins?"
And one fan wrote: "2020 will be saved when Adele comes back"
The singer teased about new music surfacing at a friend's wedding in February. She took the mic and said in a video that went viral: "Expect my album in September.”