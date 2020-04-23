Ex- England rugby star Ben Cohen turns bleach blond in lockdown DIY hairdo
11:41am, Thu 23 Apr 2020
Former England rugby player Ben Cohen has shocked fans with a new bleached blond hair-do.
In the latest celebrity DIY hair blunder, Cohen let girlfriend and Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff loose on his hair.
He captioned the image on Instagram: "Things I do to keep the family entertained,"
While Rihanoff said of her own handy work: "Blondes do have more fun. What do you guys think?"
In the shot with the celeb couple was their four year-old daughter Milena and Cohen's 12 year-old twin daughters Harriette and Isabelle from his previous marriage.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reviews of the new look. One wrote: “If you’re going grey Ben just admit it."
Another drew a comparison to rapper Eminem and tweeted: "Loved you in 8 Mile..."