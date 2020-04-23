Former England rugby player Ben Cohen has shocked fans with a new bleached blonde hair do.

In the latest celebrity DIY hair blunder, Cohen let girlfriend and Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff loose on his hair.

He captioned the image on Instagram: "Things I do to keep the family entertained"

While Rihanoff said of her own handy work: "Blondes do have more fun. What do you guys think?"

Cohen with Rihanoff on Strictly sporting his usual dark locks (PA Images)

In the shot with the celeb couple was their four year-old daughter Milena and Cohen's 12 year-old twin daughters Harriette and Isabelle from his previous marriage.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reviews of the new do. One wrote: 'If you’re going grey Ben just admit it' and another simply said: 'Omg'

While a third drew a comparison to rapper Eminem and tweeted: "Loved you in 8 Mile..."