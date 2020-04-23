Ex- England rugby star Ben Cohen bleaches hair blonde in latest DIY lockdown hair blunders
Former England rugby player Ben Cohen has shocked fans with a new bleached blonde hair do.
In the latest celebrity DIY hair blunder, Cohen let girlfriend and Strictly Come Dancing partner Kristina Rihanoff loose on his hair.
He captioned the image on Instagram: "Things I do to keep the family entertained"
While Rihanoff said of her own handy work: "Blondes do have more fun. What do you guys think?"
In the shot with the celeb couple was their four year-old daughter Milena and Cohen's 12 year-old twin daughters Harriette and Isabelle from his previous marriage.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reviews of the new do. One wrote: 'If you’re going grey Ben just admit it' and another simply said: 'Omg'
While a third drew a comparison to rapper Eminem and tweeted: "Loved you in 8 Mile..."
Cohen is not the only celebrity who has taken to playing with their hair in lockdown. Stars such as Piers Morgan, Paddy McGuinness, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Olivia Bowen have all cut and dyed their hair while at home.