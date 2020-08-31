Emma Roberts confirms she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child
Hollywood actress Emma Roberts has confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend and actor Garrett Hedlund.
The star also seemed to confirm the sex of the baby as a boy as she captioned her Instagram: “Me...and my two favorite guys”
Rumours emerged in June that the couple, who have been dating since March 2019, were expecting but the news has not been confirmed until now.
Other stars have congratulated the pair on their happy news.
Glee actress Lea Michele, who has just welcomed her own son, said: "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together"
While actress Rumer Willis wrote: "Congratulations angel so excited for you"
And her auntie and actress Julia Roberts commented: “Love you”
The couple first got together just a few months after Roberts broke up with her on off fiance and American Horror Story co star Evan Peters after seven years together.
While Hedlund, who has starred in films such as Triple Frontier, dated Kirsten Dunst for four years before the pair split in 2016.